China vs US: Where does Elon Musk stand?

Tesla owner Elon Musk has written an article for a Chinese government magazine, sparking a debate over his growing ties with Beijing as a row over Taiwan escalates between US and China.

In an article for China's Cyberspace Administration-affiliated magazine, Musk shared his view on IT and other emerging technologies.

He hoped to use technology to maximize a better future for mankind.

Any area that contributes to a sustainable future is worth our investment, Musk wrote, mentioning the investment in Tesla, brain-computer Interface companies or space exploration technologies.

It is pertinent to mention that Elon Musk has invested billions of dollars in Giga Shanghai where over three million cars have been produced.

The Tesla owner's move invited criticism, with many wondering how would the Joe Biden administration react to Musk's apparently growing ties with the Chinese government.