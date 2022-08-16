Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘unlikely’ to bring Archie, Lilibet on UK trip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are unlikely to bring their two children, Archie and Lilibet, back to the UK with them when they return early September, a royal expert believes as per Express UK.
Harry and Meghan early on Monday confirmed through their spokesperson that they will be returning to the UK next month to visit ‘charities close to their heart’, with three visits scheduled from September 5-8.
The representative did not provide details about whether the Sussexes plan on bringing Archie and Lilibet with them, and royal expert Lizzie Robinson believes that they will not be a part of the trip.
Robinson told ITV: “I do understand they are not bringing the children with them on this occasion.”
A clip of Robinson’s comment was also shared by writer R.S. Locke on Twitter with an affirmative caption that said: “In what has become standard practice for Harry and Meghan on these business trips whether to NYC or the UK, their children will not travel with them.”
Archie and Lilibet last visited the UK in early June when Prince Harry and Meghan returned for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Prince Harry is all set to address the WellChild Awards in London on September 8
Meghan Markle was recently slammed by a royal expert as the Duchess gears up to visit the UK
Princess Anne once suffered a microphone blunder which unveiled her candid feelings
Prince Harry’s underpants, reportedly from a wild night out in Las Vegas in 2012, are up for auction
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck will throw a bash for friends and family this weekend after LA wedding
Meghan Markle’s dreams of one day occupying the White House are reportedly in ‘tatters’