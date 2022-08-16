Megan Fox 'single girl content' on social media hints Machine Gun kelly split

Megan Fox 'single girl content' on social media hints MGK split: Fans

Megan Fox social media is making fans think she has parted ways from Machine Gun Kelly.

The Transformers star, who is an avid social media user, often turns to her Instagram to share photos of herself with her beau.

However, recently, things seem suspicious to hawk-eyed fans who note the lack of presence of the rapper on his fiancée photo-sharing app.

Instead, Megan, according to her fans, is posting 'single girl content' on Instagram.

"Looks like Megan finally dropped MGK. They haven't posted about one another in what seems forever," wrote one user on Twitter

"Megan and MGK are no more my friends," another added.

Someone else suggested: "As weird as they were, I loved them together. They seems to fit perfectly together. Looks like they're over for good sadly."

"Yesssss! So you're all telling me Megan Fox is single again? Life made," added a third.