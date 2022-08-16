BTS Jungkook excites fans with 'Me, myself and Jungkook' teaser: WATCH

BTS Jungkook excites his fan after releasing a new teaser for his upcoming 'Photo-Folio'

BTS’ Jungkook is all set for his upcoming ‘Photo-Folio’ titled 'Me, Myself, and Jung Kook' as a new teaser drops in.

On August 16, the BTS idol gave a glimpse of his new mood Night teaser with his facial features emerging through a foggy layer.

Prior to this, BTS had shared a mystifying picture of their lead vocalist Jungkook on their official Twitter account on August 13.

The picture was captioned as ‘Me, Myself and Jungkook’ followed by the hashtags #Photo_Folio and #Editor_JK.

According to allkpop, fans became curious about the 'Photo-Folio' as they first speculated that the teaser could be of his new solo album.

However, BTS then released more unannounced teasers and photos on Instagram, named Day and Inner Self, creating more confusion and excitement for the fans.



As per the Korean media, the teasers and photos released are a part of Jungkook’s ‘Photo-Folio’- a photo portfolio for which the star has worked hard in designing the concept, props, fashion ideas, and other features.



According to the outlet, the 'Photo-Folio' is expected to release on Jungkook’s birthday that is September 1, however Big Hit Music is yet to confirm the release date.