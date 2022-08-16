Bipasha Basu expecting first child with husband Karan Singh Grover

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced early on Tuesday that they are expecting their first child

The Raaz actress took to the picture-sharing app to share the good news with a lengthy caption, that read: “A new time, a new phase, a new light adds another unique shade to our prism of life. Making us a little more whole than we used to be.”

“We began this life individually and then we met each other and from then we were two. Too much love for only two seemed a little unfair for us to see… so soon, we who once were two will now become three,” Basu continued.

“A creation manifested by our love, our baby will join us soon and add to our glee,” she added.

Overwhelmed by fans' responses led the actress to further write, “Thank you all, for your unconditional love, your prayers, and good wishes as they are and will always be a part of us. Thank you for being a part of our lives and manifesting with us another beautiful life, our baby.”

Basu and Grover met on the sets of their 2015 horror movie Alone. The couple tied the knot the following year in 2016.