Pakistani film 'Joyland' awarded Best Film prize at Indian film festival

Saim Sadiq's Joyland won an award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), becoming the Best Film from sub-continent at the event.
Renowned Pakistani actors Sania Saeed, Sarwat Gillani, Alina Khan Salman Peer and many others star in the trailblazing movie that also won the Jury Prize at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.
Actress Alina Khan shared the news with pictures on her Instagram account, saying: "We are so honoured and thankful that IFFM gave us the best birthday gift for Pakistan by awarding #Joyland with the Best Film from the Sub-continent Award on the 14th August!"
"It was a truly special night shared with so many artists from across the border who were all so warm and welcoming towards us and our film. Thank You Allah!"
The emotional drama film revolves around the life of a married man who falls in love with a transgender and gets stuck in between the conventional image of his family and the desire to live a life of his choice.
Joyland had its first premier at Cannes where it received a standing ovation from the jury and left the audience in an awe.
Recently, Saim Sadiq also revealed that the film will be released all across Pakistan later this year.
