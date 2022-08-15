Pak Vs Ned: What will be Pakistan's team combination in first ODI?

Pakistan Cricket team on tour to the Netherlands. — PCB/File

ROTTERDAM: Consultations for Pakistan’s squad for the first ODI with the Netherlands are underway in Rotterdam on Monday.

Right-arm fast bowler Naseem Shah will be a part of the playing XI in place of pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, as he is still healing from a knee injury that he suffered during the Test against Sri Lanka last month.

Captain Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, and wicket-keeper Muhammad Rizwan are part of the team, while Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Muhammad Nawaz, and Zahid Mehmood are also expected to be playing tomorrow’s match.

Two fast bowlers, including Mohammad Wasim Jr and Haris Rauf, could possibly be included in the team.

Pakistan’s playing XI will be finalised before the match. As a final option, there are plans to also include a batter in place of a bowler in the team.



Babar Azam-led Pakistan ODI squad is all set to feature in the first-ever bilateral series against the Netherlands commencing on Tuesday, 16 August in Rotterdam.



Fourth-ranked Pakistan will face the host side again on 18 and 21 August.