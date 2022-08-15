Pak Vs Ned: Babar Azam eyes big national ODI record

Pakistan´s cricket captain Babar Azam speaks during a press conference in Lahore. — AFP/File

ROTTERDAM: Pakistan’s cricket team captain Babar Azam is expected to break a record in the upcoming bilateral series with the Netherlands.

Ranked first in the list of ODI players, the 27-year-old needs one more century to become the only Pakistan captain to score 10 centuries in international cricket.

The right-handed batter, alongside the ODI squad, is currently on a tour to the Netherlands to play the first-ever bilateral series from Tuesday, August 16.

Ranked number four in the list of international cricket teams, Pakistan will again take to the field against the hosts on August 18 and 21.

The three-match series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League.

The touring side had their first training session in Schiedam cricket ground, but due to rain, they were compelled to conduct the second training session in indoor facilities in Rotterdam.



“It’s great to be here in the Netherlands for the first time. The weather and the hospitality are very good here and we are being looked after really well,” Babar Azam said, reflecting on the team’s preparation ahead of the series.

He added that he is impressed with the Netherlands team’s passion for the game. Azam said that he is hopeful that the series starting tomorrow will go a long way to promote the game in the region.

Speaking about Shaheen Shah Afridi’s absence from the team, Azam said that the team will not become complacent and the players are ready to express themselves on the ground.

“In the absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi, this is an opportunity for youngsters to come forward and showcase their skills,” he said, adding that the team is looking forward to a good contest between bat and ball and that he is hopeful for fans to show up to witness the series.

Babar Azam is the top-scoring Pakistani batsman in the T20 International and ODI formats. He has been consistently performing in both formats while leading his team as the captain.

Azam has scored 4442 ODI runs and 2686 runs in T20 matches.

Following his consistent performance for the Pakistan cricket team and his leadership abilities as the captain, Azam was recently conferred with a Sitara-i-Imtiaz by President Dr Arif Alvi on the country’s 75th anniversary. He will be honoured on Pakistan Day on March 23.