Babar Azam surpasses Kohli to become Asia’s fastest batter to score 10,000 int’l runs

Pakistan cricket captain Babar Azam. Photo: Twitter/ @ICC

KARACHI: Pakistan cricket captain of all three formats Babar Azam on Sunday added another feather to his cap as he surpassed India’s Virat Kohli to become Asia’s fastest batter to score 10,000 international runs.

Babar achieved the milestone during the Green Shirts’ opening Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium. Babar Azam completed his 10,000 international runs in 228th innings as compared to Virat Kohli who had hit the mark in 232 innings.

On the other hand, he also broke the record of Pakistan’s legendary former cricketer Javed Miandad, who had achieved the milestone in his 248th innings and became the fastest Pakistani batter to hit the mark.



With the feat, the 27-year-old also became the 11th Pakistani batter to complete 10,000 runs in international cricket.