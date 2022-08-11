'Kia main boorha hogaya hon?': Watch Babar Azam's witty response to a reporter's question

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam speaks to the media in Lahore. Photo PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Thursday asked if he has grown old enough to limit himself to Test and ODI formats.

Addressing a pre-departure press conference as the team heads to the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series, Babar Azam, while responding to a question, said, “kia main boorha hogaya hon? [Do you think I have grown old].”

The Pakistan skipper maintained that he did not think of limiting himself to two formats of cricket.

Replying to another query, he said that all India vs Pakistan clashes create pressure on players.

"We always try to play it like a normal match, but yes, there is definitely different pressure [on us]," the Pakistan skipper added.

Pakistan will play the ODI series in Amsterdam from August 16-21 and after that, they will immediately depart for the ACC T20 Asia Cup.

"There is pressure, but we tried [to keep ourselves calm in the T20 World Cup 2021 and] not [repeat the same thing] of coming under pressure," the Pakistani captain said.

In response to a question about possible changes to the squad for the Asia Cup, the skipper said that the members have been picked keeping the "best" interest of the team in mind.



Squad

Pakistan squad for ACC T20 Asia Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Usman Qadir.

Schedule

Group A – India, Pakistan and Qualifier (one of UAE, Kuwait and Hong Kong to qualify)

Group B – Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka

Aug 28 – Pakistan v India, Dubai

Sep 2 – Pakistan v Qualifier, Sharjah

Sep 3-9 – Super Four Stage

Sep 11 – Final, Dubai