An undated picture of Pakistan Champions captain Younis Khan (Right) and Yuvraj Sindh during their World Championship of legends (WCL) 2024 match. — Pakistan Champions/ Facebook

The highly anticipated World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025 match between Pakistan and India has been officially cancelled after several Indian former stars withdrew over the recent conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

The fixture, scheduled to take place at Edgbaston today, was called off after management issued a formal announcement via the WCL's official social media platforms.

"We at WCL have always cherished and loved cricket, and our only aim has been to give fans some good, happy moments," the statement read.

"After hearing the news that the Pakistan hockey team will be coming to India this year, and seeing recent India vs Pakistan volleyball and other inter-nation fixtures, we thought of continuing with the India vs Pakistan match at WCL — just to create some happy memories for people around the globe."

"However, we have decided to call off the India vs Pakistan match," the statement added.

"We sincerely apologise for hurting sentiments and hope people will understand that all we ever wanted was to bring a few happy moments to the fans."

Taking to X, former Indian cricketer Sikhar Dhawan shared a post of a formal notification concerning his decision of not playing in WCL matches against Pakistan.

It is pertinent to mention that the Green Shirts, led by Mohammad Hafeez, won the WCL 2025 opener against the England Champions by a narrow margin of five runs.

Chasing 161, England were restricted to 155-3 in 20 overs, courtesy of a tight final over by Sohail Khan, who successfully defended 16 runs and conceded only 10 to secure the victory for his side.

Pakistan Champions squad for WCL 2025:

Mohammad Hafeez (c), Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Malik, Kamran Akmal, Sharjeel Khan, Fawad Alam, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanveer, Asif Ali, Sohaib Maqsood, Umar Amin, Rumman Raees, Amir Yamin and Sohail Khan.