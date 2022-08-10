ICC T20 rankings: Indian dream of dethroning Babar Azam as top batter shattered

Pakistan captain Babar Azam. Photo: AFP/file

DUBAI: India’s dreams were shattered as Pakistan captain Babar Azam maintained the top spot in the latest ICC Men's T20 International (T20I) batting rankings.

In the latest rankings released Wednesday, India's Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant were among the biggest movers as the race for the top ranking heats up ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

India defeated West Indies 4-1 in the recently concluded T20I series, with Iyer and Pant playing important roles in the triumph.

Iyer jumped six places to 19th overall batter rankings after hitting an impressive half-ton during the final match of the series in Florida, while Pant finished the series as the equal second leading run-scorer on 115 runs, with his quickfire 44 in the fourth match seeing the left-hander jump seven places to 59th.



Currently, Babar is placed at the top with 818 rating points, however, India's Suryakumar Yadav is not far behind as he has 805 rating points. Last week, he stood at 816 points, just two points shy of Babar.