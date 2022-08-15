Prince Harry’s memoir to ‘break family privacy’ 

Royal family reportedly fears that Prince Harry's upcoming memoir will slam his father Prince Charles, Camilla and other senior royal members.
According to The Daily Star, biographer Angela Levin claimed that the Duke of Sussex is “breaking lots of family privacy if Harry brings out his memoir.”
“There is a great feeling that he's going to attack the senior members of the Royal Family, his father, and of course Camilla,” the author continued.
“It's very sad that he's got to this stage why he's so hateful when he's got what he wanted. He wanted to leave. He wanted a wife. He chose his wife,” she added.
Angela added: “I think that it will just show them up.”
The author explained: “If Harry is going to reveal a lot of personal secrets, and small things that he's picked up, you know, if somebody shouts at someone, we could all do that for a couple of minutes.”
The author added: “It doesn't mean that you're shouting all the time or the or unkind it's just, you know, being human. It will have a damaging effect.”
The new parents appeared to be in high spirits after spending time together in New York City and with their baby boy
Dwayne Johnson said combining 'Black Adam' with 'Shazam' would've done incredible damage to Black Adam character
Tom Holland receives support and love from Justin Bieber after he announces social media hiatus
BTS fanbase collaborates with a big media house for BTS member Jungkook’s birthday
Stephen King speaks on the rise of fascism in the United States
Brad Pitt is father to six kids with ex-wife Angelina Jolie; Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh and twins Knox and Vivienne