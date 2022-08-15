Dwayne Johnson discusses his struggle to separate ‘Black Adam’ from ‘Shazam’ movie

File footage

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has recently explained why he wanted the Black Adam character to have his own standalone film – separate from the 2019s Shazam film.

Speaking to Vanity Fair on Thursday, Johnson, 50, said that he convinced Warner Bros. studio to give the comic book villain a separate movie instead of blending the stories with his archrival character, Shazam.

For the unversed, Black Adam and Shazam were supposed to be in the same movie until Johnson suggested changing the storyline.

“When the first draft of the movie came to us, it was a combination of Black Adam and Shazam: Two origin stories in one movie.,” he said.

“When I read that, I just knew in my gut, ‘we can't make this movie like this. We would be doing Black Adam an incredible disservice,'” the Red Notice actor said.

“It would've been fine for Shazam having two origin stories converge in one movie, but not good for Black Adam,” he added.

Black Adam, which is currently in post-production phase, is directed by Jaume Collet-Serra and also stars Viola Davis, Sarah Shahi, Pierce Brosnan, Aldis Hodge and Noah Centineo.

The film will hit the theaters on October 21.