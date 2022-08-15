Stephen King reflects on ongoing political situation in the US

American author Stephen King recently shared his two cents on the current political situation in the United States.

Speaking to The Sunday Times, the King of Horror writer explained, “There is a strong right wing, a political right wing in America, and they have a megaphone in some of the media.

While talking to fellow writer and TV presenter Richard Othman, the IT author noted, “They’re not fascists but they’re hard right-wingers. They’re certainly climate change deniers, so that is a real problem.”

King has always been a critic of Donald Trump government, adding, “I don’t really understand the people who continue to support (Trump).”

However, the writer said, “I do understand that a guy driving a pickup truck covered with Trump and NRA stickers – you know, ‘take my rifle when you pry it from my cold, dead fingers’ – would stop and pick up a stranger if he was in a rainstorm and say: ‘Where you going, buddy?”

“That guy might go out of his way to take him there because people as individuals are good,” added King.

“I think sometimes when they get to be a political group that can be a problem,” he concluded.

To note, King’s new novel Fairy Tale will release on September 6.