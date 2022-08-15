Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘scrambling for makeovers’ amid backlash

Royal experts accuse Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of being ‘desperate’ over their depleting reserves of popularity and public approval.

Royal expert Eric Schiffer issued this shocking observation, according to a report by Express UK.

There, he was quoted saying, “I think all of this is still a learning curve because they're being very creative. I applaud them in that.”

“They've been very creative in how they've gone out to build this brand in ways in which there really hasn't been a clear roadmap, unless you've got the full power of the overall authority.”

“He's [Harry] got the DNA, but he's got questionable real time bonafides. They're having to create this persona of a global, magnanimous, royal figure.”