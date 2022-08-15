Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘royal magic has dulled’ with failed Netflix, Spotify deals

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘magic royal dust’ has worn off in the 30 months since they left the royal family in the UK to move to the US in a move titled Megxit, reported The Daily Star.



The comment came from royal expert Daniela Elser who, in her column for News.au, suggested that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have ‘failed’ to cash in fully on the excitement around their move from the UK to the US, with failed Netflix and Spotify deals as proof.

Elser wrote: “Harry and Meghan have proven totally unsuccessful at making themselves matter in the corridors of power in Washington, New York, Silicon Valley or Los Angeles.”

She further said: “More than 30 months have passed since Harry and Meghan absconded from a life of stifling royal duty for the greener pastures of California and that lucrative embrace of corporate America.”

“More importantly for their Netflix and Spotify paymasters, they have failed to genuinely set themselves up as leading voices of the day. The magic dust of their royalty has largely dulled in the last two years and the novelty factor has worn off.”