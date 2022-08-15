 
close
Monday August 15, 2022
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Chrissy Teigen flaunts her blossoming baby bump from ‘in-between stage’

Chrissy Teigen showed off her baby bump in a stunning selfie shared on her Instagram

By Web Desk
August 15, 2022
Chrissy Teigen flaunts her blossoming baby bump from ‘in-between stage’
Chrissy Teigen flaunts her blossoming baby bump from ‘in-between stage’

Chrissy Teigen shares update on her latest pregnancy on social media handle.

The Cravings author, 36. Took to her Instagram handle on Monday and shared a gorgeous shot of her blossoming baby bump while getting ready for a photoshoot.

Dressed in a gorgeous black mini skirt, matching bra top, and a black blazer, Teigen posed for a candid snap while getting glammed up her hair and makeup.

Chrissy Teigen flaunts her blossoming baby bump from ‘in-between stage’

In the caption, the Lip Sync Battle wrote, “the in between stage is my least fun stage. just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. don’t worry we can’t see you!!”

Teigen, who announced her latest pregnancy on Aug. 3, after two years of experiencing a traumatic miscarriage, took to her IG Story earlier this week and shared a sonogram of what appears to be a recent ultrasound.

"Me hearing the FBI raided mar a lago," she captioned the photo. Teigen and her husband, John Legend, are also parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4.