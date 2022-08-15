Kate Middleton sent dire warning about fashion choices: ‘Thriving concern’

Kate Middleton has been sent a grave warning over her recent, pricey fashion choices by royal expert Daniela Elser who, as per Express UK, emphasised the need for Kate to seem ‘approachable’.
Talking about Kate’s choice of dresses in recent months, Elser claimed that the Duchess of Cambridge has worn clothes worth $83,851 in just the last 100 days, and how that sends a negative message to the UK public that is struggling with rising costs of living.
As per Elser: “The danger there is obvious – central to the brand the Cambridges’ have assiduously been trying to build is that they are the congenial, normal royals, the hardworking duo happily transforming The Firm from fusty, frosty and all-too grand into a powerhouse of do-goodery.”
“At a time when the UK is in the grip of a cost-of-living crisis, seeing the woman who has been sold as the refreshingly normal duchess-next-door gadding about the better part of a $100,000 worth of designer duds is a potentially dangerous and certainly ill-conceived move,” she explained.
