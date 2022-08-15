Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘want to visit Queen’ during upcoming UK visit

file footage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly ‘likely to want to visit Queen Elizabeth’ when they return to the UK next month, marking their first visit since June’s Platinum Jubilee festivities.

Early on Monday, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s spokesperson announced that they would be returning to the UK in early September to visit charities and organisations ‘close to their hearts’.

The timing of their visit interestingly coincides with the Queen’s planned trip to the capital, London, next month to swear in the new UK Prime Minister after Boris Johnson’s resignation.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will 'want to visit Queen Elizabeth’ when they return to the UK next month

Commenting on this development, royal expert and Royal Holloway professor Pauline MacLaran told Express UK: “I think the announcement of their intended visits to the UK and Germany will certainly make for much speculation as to how much they will interact with other members of the Royal Family while they are here.”

“I think there’s little hint of rapprochement at this stage,” she continued, adding that they are “likely to want to visit the Queen for two reasons.”

Maclaran explained: “… Not only because she’s Harry’s grandmother and has maintained affectionate ties with him, but also to assert themselves in this respect.”

“Importantly such a visit reinforces their royal status, a status that is very important for their brand going forward,” she concluded.



