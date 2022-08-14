Travis Scott showers Kylie Jenner with gorgeous flowers on her milestone birthday

Kylie Jenner is getting all the love as she turned ‘twenty fine’ on her 25th birthday this week.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder, who earlier received a romantic birthday wish from her beau Travis Scott, was recently left in awe as the rapper surprised her with another grand romantic gesture for her 25th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram Story, The Kardashians star revealed that the 31-year-old Goosebumps star had filled her Hidden Hills mansion with massive floral bouquets.

The clip, recorded with Magic Moments by Austin Farwell playing in the background, displayed the hundreds of pink, red and white petals beautifully adorned in the house.

Jenner captioned the video clip with several emoticons including two faces with watery eyes and a butterfly.

The video garnered love and praise in no time. Besides Jenner’s fans, her glam sisters also lauded the rapper's floral choices.

Kim Kardashian, 41, wrote: 'So beautiful [flower bouquet icon]' while Khloe Kardashian, 38, poked fun at the flowers she'd sent to her little sister, 'Oh my! Well excuse my rinky dinky flowers that I sent [laughing face emoticon]'