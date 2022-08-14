Arooj Aftab receives Pride of Performance award

Music sensation Arooj Aftab has achieved another milestone in her career as she has received the prestigious honor, Pride of Performance award, as per reports.

On the occasion of the 75th Diamond Jubilee Anniversary of the country, the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi conferred Pakistan civil awards on 253 Pakistani citizens as well as foreign nationals.

The 37-year-old vocalist received the highest literary award for showing excellence in the field of art and music.

Brooklyn-based Pakistani star Arooj made her country proud after winning the first-ever Grammy award at the 2022 Grammys.

She bagged the award for Best Global Music Performance for Mohabbat at the 64th Grammy awards.

Besides Arooj, celebrities including Muhammad Qavi Khan (Performing Arts), Jahangir Khan (Squash), Amjad Islam Amjad (Poetry), Anjum Shaheen alias Anjuman (Art -Acting), Parveen alias Sangeeta (Art -Film Director) and others were also among the awardees.

The citizens were honored with awards in recognition of their contribution in different fields. The ceremony of these awards will take place on Pakistan Day, March 23 2023.