Alec Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins during Rust shooting: FBI

Alec Baldwin in fact fired rounds at Halyna Hutchins on the sets of film Rust.

FBI investigation reveals that the actor 'must have' fatally shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during the Mexico spell of the movie.

A copy of the forensic analysis report details a deep examination of the incident, reports ABC news.

Earlier, Alec maintained he was fiddling with the got when the shot was accidentally fired. The actor added that he pulled the hammer back so he could pose for the camera.

The FBI have revealed that they tested the gun by pointing it at various directions to see if the trigger could 'accidentally' be pulled.

The team has observed that the hammer could only detonate the primer when de-cocked, meaning the gunshot could not be fired during fiddling and had to be pulled on its own.