Ellen DeGeneres sends heartfelt message to family of ex-partner Anne Heche

American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has sent "all of my love" to the family of her ex-partner Anne Heche, following the actress' horrific car accident last week.

The Emmy- and Tony-nominated actor remained on life support to see if she’s a potential match for organ donation. But, sadly, she's been classified as "legally dead according to California law."



Anne's eldest son, Homer Laffoon, confirmed her death in a statement to The Times on Friday. “My brother Atlas and I lost our Mom. After six days of almost unbelievable emotional swings, I am left with a deep, wordless sadness,” he wrote.

The 64-year-old TV host, who enjoyed a three-year romance with actress Anne, said it was a "sad day" following the news.



Anne, 53, was rushed to hospital following the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles and suffered a "severe anoxic brain injury".



Ellen shared a touching message to her social media, saying: "This is a sad day. I’m sending Anne’s children, family and friends all of my love."

Heche’s other former partner James Tupper and Dancing With The Stars judge Carrie Ann Inaba also paid heartfelt tribute to the actress as news broke.

