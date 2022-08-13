Amber Heard ‘absolute disaster of a human being’ for using ‘womanhood for manipulation’

Amber Heard ‘dragged through the mid’ over unsealed documents and allegations of being an ‘absolute disaster of a human being’.
In one of them, Amber was accused of having “maniacal meltdowns” that were deemed “disturbing” by people in her inner circle.
The same foreshadowing was done by Ireland Baldwin who once accused Amber of being an “absolute disaster of a human being” in her Instagram Story, following the trial.
She wrote at the time, “Men can experience abuse too and this absolute disaster of a human being is a terrible person and I hope Johnny gets his reputation and his life back. And I hope he's in like five Pirates movies.”
