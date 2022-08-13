Netflix's 'Chad and JT Go Deep' release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix is bringing a comedy movie Chad & JT Go Deep, to its screens very soon for fans to enjoy.
The streaming platform brings a vast variety of new TV shows and movies every day, with something for everyone to enjoy.
Chad & JT Go Deep, is set to hit the screens on August 23, 2022.
In the trailer, the duo can even be seen choosing a scooter ride along the road, over their cars, which have been left at home.
Near the end, there are also some fun surprises awaiting fans, with silly banter, and 'open' displays of self-expression.
They even take their activism to the streets to spread awareness on important issues.
Kim Kardashian parted ways from Kanye West after seven years of marriage
Salman Rushdie was stabbed multiple times in his neck and abdomen
Brooklyn Beckham fondly talks about welcoming children with wife Nicola Peltz
Britney Spears sons and ex-husband plea the star to take care of herself
Prince Harry has all eyes on him with massive expectations from his upcoming memoir
Camille Vasquez had won the hearts of Johnny Depp fans during Amber Heard defamation trial