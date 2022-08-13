 
By Web Desk
August 13, 2022
Netflix's 'Chad and JT Go Deep' release date, cast, trailer and more

Netflix is bringing a comedy movie Chad & JT Go Deep,  to its screens very soon for fans to enjoy. 

The streaming platform brings a vast variety of new TV shows and movies every day, with something for everyone to enjoy.


Release Date:

Chad & JT Go Deep, is set to hit the screens on  August 23, 2022.


CAST:

  • Tom Allen
  • John Parr
  • Dave Kneebone
  • Tim Heidecker
  • Eric Wareheim
  • Dan Lucchesi


In the trailer, the duo can even be seen choosing a scooter ride along the road, over their cars, which have been left at home.

Near the end, there are also some fun surprises awaiting fans, with silly banter, and 'open' displays of self-expression.

They even take their activism to the streets to spread awareness on important issues.

Check out the trailer: 