Vijay Varma’s mom had the ‘funniest’ reaction to his role in ‘Darlings’

Vijay Varma’s mother fears that no girl would marry him after 'Darlings’

Vijay Varma’s recent Netflix film Darlings is the talk of the town ever since it was released this month, and as per the actor, his mother actually had the ‘funniest’ reaction to his formidable role in the flick.

The film, that features Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah as female leads, stars Varma in the character of an abusive husband.

While Varma received a lot of appreciation for his performance, he said the funniest reaction he got was from his mom who thinks he won’t be getting married anytime soon.

In an interview with ANI, Varma shared, “She watched the film and called me in panic. She was worried that no one would marry her son now. I get where she was coming from but I had such a good laugh after hearing her reaction.”

He further said, “I had to calm her down and assure her that this won't happen. Secretly, I am also hoping it doesn't."