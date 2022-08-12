 
Friday August 12, 2022
William and Harry have no idea about 'gripping' new Diana documentary

By Web Desk
August 12, 2022
A new documentary is all geared up to show viewers the back story of Princess Diana’s death and the conspiracy theories that spread in their wake however  Prince William and Harry have no idea about it.

The four-part series Investigating Diana: Death In Paris will reportedly focus on the inquiries into the car crash that killed the then 36-year-old princess.

According to The Telegraph, neither of Diana’s sons have been informed or shown a preview of the documentary.

Channel 4 and Discovery Plus documentary will be told as a "gripping and forensic police procedural”.

It will explore "how powerful individuals, the press and the internet created and fuelled conspiracy theories that overwhelmed facts and called into question the very nature of truth".