Sunday August 14, 2022
'Delhi Crimes', Season 2 release date announced: Details inside

Netflix just revealed the premiere date for the much awaited season of 'Delhi Crimes'

By Web Desk
August 14, 2022
Delhi Crimes   is a murder-mystery anthology series based on the 2012 gang rape case and is ready to hit the screens as announced by Netflix.

After gathering immense fame after the first season, the second season brings another wave of grisly murders which the Delhi police must solve while facing the growing fears of the public.


Cast:

  • Shefali Shah
  • Rasika Dugal
  • Rajesh Tailang
  • Adil Hussain
  • Anurag Arora
  • Yashaswini Dayama
  • Sidharth Bhardwaj
  • Gopal Dutt
  • Denzil Smith
  • Tillotama Shome
  • Jatin Goswami
  • Vyom Yadav
  • Ankit Sharma



Release Date:

Created by Richie Mehta, the new season is all set to premiere on August 26, on Netflix.


Watch the trailer below: