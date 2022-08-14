'Delhi Crimes', Season 2 release date announced: Details inside

Delhi Crimes is a murder-mystery anthology series based on the 2012 gang rape case and is ready to hit the screens as announced by Netflix.

After gathering immense fame after the first season, the second season brings another wave of grisly murders which the Delhi police must solve while facing the growing fears of the public.





Cast:

Shefali Shah

Rasika Dugal

Rajesh Tailang

Adil Hussain

Anurag Arora

Yashaswini Dayama

Sidharth Bhardwaj

Gopal Dutt

Denzil Smith

Tillotama Shome

Jatin Goswami

Vyom Yadav

Ankit Sharma









Release Date:

Created by Richie Mehta, the new season is all set to premiere on August 26, on Netflix.





Watch the trailer below:







