            'Delhi Crimes', Season 2 release date announced: Details inside

Delhi Crimes is a murder-mystery anthology series based on the 2012 gang rape case and is ready to hit the screens as announced by Netflix.
After gathering immense fame after the first season, the second season brings another wave of grisly murders which the Delhi police must solve while facing the growing fears of the public.
Created by Richie Mehta, the new season is all set to premiere on August 26, on Netflix.
