HYBE blasted for its handling of bullying allegations against Kim Garam

Kim Garam has received support from people all over the internet after her second statement on her alleged bullying allegations was released.

On August 10, Garam released a statement that saw her leave LE SSERAFIM.

In the statement made through her friend’s Instagram account, she claimed that she had never bullied anyone in any way and said "I was just a regular student", as reported from Koreaboo.

Netizens were disappointed when HYBE made their own statement saying, “As we have already terminated our exclusive contract with Kim Garam. We have nothing else to say because any additional comments are not appropriate [given the contractual situation].”

People came all in support of Garam with hashtags like, ‘#JusticeForKimGaram’ and ‘#TheTruthAboutKimGaram’ trending on Twitter.

In the light of the recent action taken by HYBE entertainment to take legal action against malicious comments aimed at its girl groups, LE SSERAFIM and New Jeans, fans were frustrated over the label isolating Garam.

Many fans pointed out that it could have helped save Kim Garam a lot of pain had action been taken earlier when she was being trolled on the internet.

The conjoined companies HYBE Entertainment and Source Music supported the 16-year-old when she was part of the girl group, they also allegedly pursued a lawsuit against the slanderer, a source revealed.

On July 20, however, Kim Garam’s label companies officially terminated the exclusive contract and severed ties with the idol after the bullying controversy got out of hand, according to sources.

Kim Garam was accused of bullying by some of her former schoolmates during the time she was a part of Hybe Entertainment’s first girl group LE SSERAFIM, which debuted in May 2022.