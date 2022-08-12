Nicola Peltz finally reacts to Victoria Beckham wedding dress scandal

Nicola Peltz has finally disclosed the real reason why she did not wear a wedding dress, designed by her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.
Nicola and Brooklyn got married in April this year.
The newlywed couple shut down the rumours of a falling out in their first interview since their £ 3 million nuptials.
They also disclosed that Nicola did not snub an offer from Victoria when she opted for a Valentino gown.
Nicola said, “I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realised that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress.
“She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it.
“That’s where it started, and then they ran with that.”
Nicola and Brooklyn’s comments come days after the US actress posted a cryptic note seemingly regarding her feud with Victoria.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry need guards with 'elite' training
Kate Middleton finds it hard to be switch on and switch off during duties
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are rebuilding their brand for financial support
Prince William is reportedly ‘confident’ that he will ‘nail’ his upcoming visit to the US
Britney Spears is raising voice on privacy violation by ex-husband
Brooklyn Beckham says he would 'literally die' for his passion of cooking