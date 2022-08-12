Prince William has 'zero reservations' about 'stepping on Prince Harry's toes'

Prince William is reportedly not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of Prince Harry with his upcoming trip to the US

Prince William is reportedly not afraid of ‘stepping on the toes’ of his younger brother Prince Harry with his upcoming trip to the US later this year for the Earthshot Prize, reported Life & Style.

The Duke of Cambridge is slated to visit Boston, US this year for the Earthshot Prize, and rumours are rife that his wife Kate Middleton is planning a reunion between the two feuding brothers.

However, a source was quoted as saying that Prince William is actually not looking for a reunion with Harry, and instead, has no reservations in taking attention away from the Sussexes.

As per the insider: “They (Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) have tried to ruin the monarchy, so now William has zero reservations about stepping on their toes in America.”



It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry and William are said to be embroiled in a royal feud ever since Harry decided to marry Meghan, and subsequently stepped away from royal duties to move to the US with his wife and kids.