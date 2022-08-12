Park Ji Hoon surprises fans with news of a solo comeback

Korean singer and actor, Park Ji Hoon is getting ready for his solo comeback in September.
On August 12 Moroo Entertainment confirmed the news according to Soompi and claimed, "It's true that Park Ji Hoon is preparing to release a new album in September".
The upcoming album will mark Ji Hoon's first music reappearance in 11 months, since the release of his 5th mini album HOT&COLD in October of 2021.
Ji Hoon made his music debut as a solo artist in 2019, giving stunning performances as well as his great capabilities as a vocalist.
On the other hand, Ji Hoon is also preparing for his comeback to acting with his new Wavve original series, Weak Hero.
According to the production house, the project will soon finish filming in time for its premiere later this year.
