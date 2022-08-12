LA Police issue statement on Anne Heche accident investigation

Police said they are investigating Anne Heche for a felony DUI traffic collision.
According to multiple reports, Heche was under the influence when she crashed her car into a home in Los Angeles last Friday.
Yahoo Entertainment reported that blood draw results showed the presence of narcotics; however additional testing is required to rule out what was given to her medically.
Celebrity website TMZ cited sources as saying cocaine was one of the substances found, as well as fentanyl. The Los Angeles Times reports Heche was under the influence of cocaine during the crash. A police spokesperson said it's "unknown at this time" and more testing will be performed.
Amber Heard reportedly forcing Elon Musk to pay her bills by using ‘incriminating evidence’ against him
Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s Laal Singh Chaddha earned a meagre INR 12 crore on its first day
Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie in a recent post was seen wearing a onesie with ‘Desi Girl’ on it!
Jacqueline Fernandez chose to celebrate her birthday at an animal shelter this year
Serena Williams assured fans that her friendship with Meghan Markle is not in trouble
Mindy Kaling reacts to criticism about her appearance in latest interview