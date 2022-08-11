Neve Campbell reflects on Scream 6 salary: ‘felt undervalued and unfair’

Neve Campbell made headlines when she previously announced she won’t be returning to Scream 6. However, this time the actress clarified the exact reason of her departure from the franchise.
“I did not feel that what I was being offered equated to the value that I bring to this franchise, and have brought to this franchise, for 25 years,” said Campbell in recent interview with People.
The Wild Things star also hinted at the presence of sexism in Hollywood, adding, “As a woman in this business, I think it’s really important for us to be valued and to fight to be valued.”
Campbell also questioned the gender pay gap in this entertainment industry as she believed that if “she was a man and had done five instalments of huge blockbuster franchise over 25 years, the number she was offered would be the same amount that would be offered to a male actor”.
“In my soul, I just couldn’t do that. I couldn’t walk on set feeling that – feeling undervalued and feeling the unfairness, or lack of fairness, around that,” she added.
Experts warn the Firm against letting Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘pull a fast on’ with a Beyoncé style memoir...
Meghan Markle is being blasted by royal fans online after a friend of hers referred to her as a ‘Princess’
Nickelodeon former star speaks up on abusive mother and bad experience on Nickelodeon set in her memoir
Meghan Markle reportedly ‘fought back’ against perfectionist royal image, experts claim
Kevin Federline shares old clips in which Britney Spears seemingly yells at her teenage sons
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson called it quits last week after nine months of relationship