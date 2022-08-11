Prince Harry, Meghan Markle having body double stand ins for security risks?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s breaches in security have reportedly forced them into resorting to body double stand-ins.
This claim has been made by an inside source from Heat magazine.
They began by noting how ‘seriously’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take their security, and added, “they've been scared and concerned by these incidents.”
“They know there are some very dangerous people out there, even in a city as well-heeled and traditionally safe as Santa Barbara, and it's for that reason they invested heavily in the best security they could find.”
“They're very aware there's still outside risk of an intruder finding their way onto the property and doing God knows what. It's the stuff of nightmares, and only underlines to Harry how crucial it is that the family are protected.”
Amid these breaches, the couple has reportedly invested “around $10 million on security since they quit their royal duties.”
Not only that, they allegedly, “do a lot of homework before to ensure there's no way they'll be followed.”
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson called it quits last week after nine months of relationship
Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian welcomed their second baby, a son, via surrogacy
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline shares old videos of singer arguing and shouting with sons
Shawn Mendes announced he has cancelled his Wonder World tour due to focus on mental health
Shakira’s ex Gerard Pique moves on after calling it quits with the singer following their 11-year-long romance
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one major supporter, Princess Eugenie