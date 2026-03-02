Cillian Murphy reveals real priority over career as he nears 50

Cillian Murphy gets candid about aging and fatherhood

For Cillian Murphy, his number one achievement in life is having his family.

In a recent chat with The Times of London, the Peaky Blinder actor opened up about his family.

The actor, who is soon to turn 50, revealed that as he reaches middle age, being "a reasonable dad and husband" is all he wants.

“Middle age is really interesting,” Murphy remarked.

“You’ve had children and been successful and then hit this certain age and think, ‘All right, this is the first time I’ve got less time left than I’ve had so far on this planet.’”

He went on to say, "I’m turning 50 in a few months, so I do think, ‘Well, what do I do now?’ Hopefully, I can just be a reasonable dad and husband, and then, when it comes, still take the work incredibly seriously."

For those unversed, Murphy tied the knot with his wife Yvonne McGuinness in 2004 and the pair have welcomed two sons.

“By the time I get back on set, it will have been 15 months since I last worked,” Murphy added jokingly. “Most of the time, I’m at home, walking the dog.”

While commenting on aging and his famous Tommy Shelby role in Peaky Blinders, he said, “I was 35 when we started and 48 when we made the film,” he noted.

“I’ve played Tommy for over a quarter of my life, moving from being a youngish man right into the teeth of middle age. It’s incredibly rewarding seeing everybody around you get older.”