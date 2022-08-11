Arjun Kapoor reveals why he cannot marry Malaika Arora anytime soon

Arjun Kapoor is spilling the beans on his romance with Malaika Arora.



During his conversation with Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan season seven, the Ishaqzaade star opened up about his relationship and marriage plans with girlfriend Malaika Arora.

Arjun revealed that he has no plans of getting married anytime soon. The Ishaqzaade actor said, "No. And honestly, because it's been two years of this lock down and COVID and whatever was transpiring. I wanted to focus on my career."

Arjun further added, "I'm a very realistic person Karan, it's not like I need to hide anything. I'm not sitting here and being coy. I really would like to be professionally a little more stable. I'm not talking about financially, I'm talking about emotionally. I would like to do work that makes me happy. Because if I'm happy, I can make my partner happy, I can live a happy life. I feel a lot of my happiness comes from my work."

Arjun and Malaika had been dating for a number of years before making their relationship public in 2020. The couple is often spotted together during Bollywood parties.