Kanye West still wants to get Kim Kardashian back in his life?

Kanye West seems to be happy over Kim Kardashian's breakup as he still wants to get his ex back in life amid reports of her split with Pete Davidson, according to a source.

The 45-year-old rapper could make another attempt to get his ex back after Kim's split with her comedian beau, a source close to the singer has revealed.



Kanye is being little bit sensible and trying to make Kim Happy. He has realised that his any stupid move can make things worse with his estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye has also deleted his bizarre Instagram post depicting a newspaper cover with the headline 'Skete Davidson Dead At Age 28' to make Kim happy.

West corrected his act by deleting the post, which had sparked massive reactions, as he realised that Kim will not tolerate his bullying behaviour towards the people she loves and cares about.