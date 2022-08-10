Game of Thrones’ Nathalie Emmanuel brings glamour in bright yellow sundress

Game of Thrones'famed actress Nathalie Emmanuel was spotted showcasing her glam look in a striking bright yellow sundress as she stepped into New York City on Tuesday.
The 33-year-old actress served up drop gorgeous look in a pair of backless, iridescent, sky-high heels.
The UK-born star was flawless in the summer-appropriate look, which was sleeveless with a square neckline.
To enhance her look, Nathalie teamed her eye-catching dress with chunky gold jewellery.
She layered multi-sized necklaces that variated from a choker style to a longer, more loose one. The actress appeared in high spirit as she allowed her admirers to take some pictures.
On the Workfront, Nathalie is currently promoting her upcoming film The Invitation, most recently appearing at its screening in New York on Monday night.
