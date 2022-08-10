British public moved on from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stepped down from their roles as senior working royals in 2020 to live a life of their choice, will have to do something very special to win the support of the British public.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who resides in Montecito with their two children Archie and Lilibet, are apparently losing their popularity in the UK and United States as the people of the both countries respect the royal family, and they are fed up with them.

In a latest poll, Express.co.uk asked readers: “Has Meghan Markle had a positive impact on the Royal Family?”



Overall, 13,022 people cast their votes with the overwhelming majority, 98 percent (12,732 people) answering “no”, Meghan hasn't had a positive impact on the Royal Family.

A further two percent (224 people) said “yes” she has, while just 66 people said they did not know either way.



Hundreds of comments were left below the accompanying article as readers discussed Meghan’s impact. Many wrote that the Duchess had a negative impact with one reader, username aquamarine, writing: “She's had a positively negative impact on the Royal Family and the UK.”

Username Aussiana said: “Meghan has not made a positive impact on anyone or anything globally.”

While username foxglove said: “I doubt the British people will ever forgive and forget the untold damage she has done.”



However, some readers argued that Meghan had positively changed the perception of other members of the Royal Family among the public.