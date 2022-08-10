Victoria Beckham shares her new sizzling snaps

David Beckham's fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham has dropped jaws with her new sizzling snaps.

Victoria made a power-packed statement as the Posh Spice put on a very leggy display in figure-hugging mini outfit on Tuesday.



The renowned fashion designer, 48, posed up a storm as she promoted her body range in a sizzling Instagram video, attracting massive likes and hearts from her followers and fans.

The former Spice Girls star strutted her stuff in a pair of black stilettos while showing off the garment in a massive mirror.

She styled her short brunette tresses in loose waves to elevate her look. She wore a dewy bronzed makeup palette.

Victoria, who's in news for her rumoured feud with her son Brooklyn' new wife Nicola Peltz, revealed new styles and colours of her range, captioning: 'I hope you love the new pieces as much as I do!'

The fashionista also assured her admirers that the new garments will 'suit every body shape' while the green 'is super flattering on all skin tones'.



Victoria Beckham's new post comes after Brooklyn was abruptly dropped from his role as ambassador of Superdry.