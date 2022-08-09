Britney Spears collaborates with Sir Elton John in post-conservatorship musical comeback

Queen of pop Britney Spears is set to collaborate with music maestro Elton John on a new single, it has been confirmed.

The Cold Heart singer, 75, also confirmed the news on his social media handles on Monday with a picture of the new song title, “Hold Me Closer,” against a pink backdrop and accompanied by a rocket and a rose emoticon.

The rocket icon explained the reference to the Rocketman himself, and the rose is a tribute to Spears’ frequent use of the flower emoticons.

While details of the collaboration are still under folds, a spokesperson confirmed to media outlets that the upcoming song will be a new version of John’s 1971 single, Tiny Dancer.

Meanwhile, Spears has been hinting that she is ready to mark her comeback to the music scene after her nearly 14-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.

On July 15, the Gimme More singer shared an IG video of herself singing a new, edgier rendition of her 1998 hit, …Baby One More Time and wrote in the caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”