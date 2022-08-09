Britney Spears collaborates with Sir Elton John in post-conservatorship musical comeback

Queen of pop Britney Spears is set to collaborate with music maestro Elton John on a new single, it has been confirmed.
The Cold Heart singer, 75, also confirmed the news on his social media handles on Monday with a picture of the new song title, “Hold Me Closer,” against a pink backdrop and accompanied by a rocket and a rose emoticon.
The rocket icon explained the reference to the Rocketman himself, and the rose is a tribute to Spears’ frequent use of the flower emoticons.
While details of the collaboration are still under folds, a spokesperson confirmed to media outlets that the upcoming song will be a new version of John’s 1971 single, Tiny Dancer.
Meanwhile, Spears has been hinting that she is ready to mark her comeback to the music scene after her nearly 14-year conservatorship was terminated in November 2021.
On July 15, the Gimme More singer shared an IG video of herself singing a new, edgier rendition of her 1998 hit, …Baby One More Time and wrote in the caption, “I haven’t shared my voice in an extremely long time … maybe too long.”
Prince William is handling Prince George’s public appearances differently than Princess Diana
Prince William has been planning an earlier trip to the United States of America
This is Kanwal's first child and Shehroz's second — he has a daughter named Nooreh from ex-wife Syra Yousuf
Kate Middleton reportedly had ‘briefings from royal secretaries’ before the royal wedding
Ben Stiller speaks about his audition that he almost ruined it
Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe dished on Prince Harry’s urge to speak publicly