Sadaf Kanwal welcomes baby girl with hubby Shehroz Sabzwari 

Pakistan's much-adored model and actress Sadaf Kanwal and her husband Shehroz Sabzwari have welcomed their first child, a baby girl, into the world. Congratulations to the new parents!
On Tuesday, Kanwal's friend and model Mehreen Syed took to Instagram to announce the pleasant news. "Mashallah, Allah's mercy. Congratulations," she wrote.
As the couple has embarked on their sweet journey as a parent to the newly born best wishes from fans and friends continue to pour in.
Models Abeer Iftikhar, Huma Khan, and Mathira were among them to extend their warm wishes to the power couple.
The duo tied the knot in May 2020.
In April, the news of the couple expecting their first child broke out when actor Behroze Sabzwari- announced that he has become a grandfather for the second time during an appearance on Rabia Anum Obaid's Ramazan show Piyara Ramazan.
However, this is Kanwal's first child and Shehroz's second — he has a daughter named Nooreh from ex-wife Syra Yousuf.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry want Americans to believe in them
Meghan Markle 'half in and and half out' plan laid bare by royal expert
Queen had to take strict measures to save the royal family from Prince Andrew
Pete Davidson was deeply disturbed by Kanye West's social media attacks
BTS Jimin is dating a girl from his high school, and the connection is enviable
Kim Kardashian is upset over Kanye West reaction to her breakup with Pete Davidson