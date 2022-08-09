Princess Beatrice 34th birthday: Royal fans rush to wish Andrew's daughter but Firm stays silent

Royal fans have rushed to wish Prince Andrew's daughter Princess Beatrice a very happy birthday, but the Firm has stayed silent.

There was an outpouring of well wishes on social media for the princess, who turned 34 today but as yet the Royal Family has not publicly sent any greetings. However Princess Eugenie has celebrated her big sister's event with some never-before-seen photos.



Royal fans could not wait and sent their love and prayer to the birthday girl, with one wrote: "Wishing a very happy 34th birthday to Princess Beatrice!



Suzanne(@Suzanne_Brmptn) penned: "Wishing HRH Princess Beatrice a very Happy Birthday and all the best".

Another wished "She Turns 34 Years Old Today And Please Help Her Celebrate Her Big Day For The Royal Family! Her Royal Highness was born on August 8, 1988 at 8.18 pm!"

One user O kingdom (@omabelllll) joined the Legal Monarchist in describing Princess Beatrice as their "favourite" royal, writing: "Wishing a happy 34th birthday to my favourite Princess of York, Princess Beatrice. I love how close she is to William and Catherine".

Meanwhile, Princess Eugenie is also marking Princess Beatrice's birthday in a modern way with a social media tribute!

The series of snaps, shared on Princess Eugenie's Instagram, included behind-the-scenes of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee weekend.