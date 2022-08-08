Johnny Depp looks ‘fearless’ in new monochrome snaps posted on Instagram

After winning the explosive defamation trial, Johnny Depp performed packed-house concerts with his pal, musician Jeff Beck in Europe
On Monday, the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 59, treated his millions of followers on Instagram with a rare glimpse of backstage preps ahead of his concert in Paris with Beck.
Sharing the monochromatic snaps, the Sleepy Hollow star wrote in the caption, “Backstage at @olympiahall before the last show. Fearless yet human, just like Sauvage.”
For the unversed, Depp has been the face of Christian Dior’s Sauvage fragrance in 2015. Earlier, in a Wall Street Journal report, it was revealed that Dior’s sales skyrocketed during the proceedings of Depp and Heard’s defamation trial. The report also noted that Dior’s Sauvage was named the second most popular fragrance in the world.
On the professional front, the Rum Diary star will be next seen in La Favourite. He will be playing the role of King Louis XV in the movie.
