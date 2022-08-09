Kang Ki Young won't join 'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' cast on trip. Here's why

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' star Kang Ki Young has been forced to halt all his scheduled activities

Korean star Kang Ki Young is unable to join his Extraordinary Attorney Woo castmates on their trip to Indonesia after he tested positive for COVID-19, Soompi reported on August 8.

Announcing the same, the actor's agency stated: "The past weekend, our agency’s actor Kang Ki Young crossed paths with someone who was diagnosed with COVID-19."

"He preemptively used a self-testing kit and received a positive result, and his diagnosis was confirmed with the rapid antigen test."

“Kang Ki Young does not have any particular symptoms right now. All of his scheduled activities have been halted, and he will focus on treatment,” statement further said.

The cast of Extraordinary Attorney Woo has previously been said to be vacationing in Bali, Indonesia, starting on August 8.

Actor Kang is currently starring in Extraordinary Attorney Woo alongside Park Eun Bin, Kang Tae Oh, Joo Jong Hyuk, Ha Yoon Kyung, and others.



Kang is best known for his outstanding acting in supporting roles in dramas like Oh My Ghost, Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo, What's Wrong with Secretary Kim, and more.