Meghan Markle 'isn’t afraid to show her emotions’ like Princess Diana

Meghan Markle displayed ‘similar’ traits to the late Princess Diana as Duchess showered support over Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex watched her husband giving a keynote speech at the United Nations on Nelson Mandela day during which Harry called the Suits alum his ‘soulmate’.

Weighing in on Meghan’s appearance at the UN headquarters, body language expert Darren Stanton told The Mirror: “Similarly to Princess Diana, Meghan isn’t afraid to show her emotions.”

“There’s been plenty of times she and Harry have displayed affectionate gestures towards one another publicly, holding hands and being tactile, touching each other’s elbows or back - intimate areas to touch,” he added.

Darren further said: “In the early days of Meghan Markle joining the Royal Family, there was a lot of speculation in terms of how she was going to convey herself and fit into life as a senior royal.

"Right from the outset, Meghan was a very strong and confident person.

“Perhaps, this was due to her tenacious nature and the motivation she has had to have become a star in her own right in the world of acting - a career that takes a lot of determination and passion, traits she has shown to have intrinsically.

“It’s clear from Meghan’s body language that she loves Harry very much.”