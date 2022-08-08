Prince Harry, Meghan Markle realizing they’re ‘totally unwanted’: report

Experts warn Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will end up back in the UK once they find out “no one wants them around.”

This claim has been made by royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, in her interview with the Daily Star.

While discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s stint in the spotlight, she admitted, “No one else really has any interest in having the Sussexes around so yes, they must jump at any opportunity they have to still appear to be in the fold.”

“Megxit was one thing but the Oprah interview was an entirely different level of betrayal. I still don't believe that Harry and Meghan properly weighed the pros and cons of executing that interview.”