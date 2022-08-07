‘Lonely’ Prince Harry ‘has no pals’ in Montecito: ‘Luxury prison!’

Royal experts point out Prince Harry’s utter loneliness in Montecito luxury prison.



This claim has been made by Perez Hilton, a renowned celebrity and gossip columnist.

According to a report by Express he was quoted saying, “Harry has no family here in Montecito. He has no lifelong friends in Montecito.”

At the end of the day, “He has new friends, he hobnobs with David Foster and with Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom and with Ellen… I’m sure and with Oprah down the street.

“But he’s in the honeymoon phase of moving,” at the moment. “And that’s all fun now… and his children are still very young.”

Before concluding Perez pointed out, “I would think eventually there might come a time when he would want his children to have a meaningful relationship with his family.”